Trump's Tariff Tango: New Challenges for Global Trade

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to disrupt international trade with significant tariffs on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports, each set at "in the neighborhood of 25%." These measures threaten to reshape the global trade landscape and are poised to trigger responses from major trade partners.

The European Union, which currently imposes a 10% tariff on U.S. vehicle imports, faces pressure as Trump seeks parity with the U.S.'s 2.5% car tariff. The U.S., however, already levies a substantial 25% duty on pickup trucks from most countries, benefiting domestic automakers significantly.

EU trade representatives, including Maros Sefcovic, are scheduled for talks with U.S. officials in Washington. Trump asserts the EU's willingness to lower car tariffs, a claim EU officials contest. Alongside automotive levies, Trump plans substantial duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing.

