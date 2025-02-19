Indian Textile Industry's Optimistic Turn: Profits on the Rise Amid Global Changes

According to a report by Systematix Institutional Equities Research, although domestic cotton prices currently eclipse international rates, the demand landscape for Indian textiles appears to be on the upswing. Projections indicate a recovery in profit margins over the subsequent quarters, promising enhanced profitability and operational efficiency for the nation's textile enterprises.

The report highlights a robust demand forecast for India's textile market, spurred by the normalization of inventory levels at global retail outlets, possible U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods, rising labor costs in Vietnam, and the political turmoil in Bangladesh. Nonetheless, there are concerns about Indian garment manufacturers' capacity constraints, which may hinder their ability to fully exploit the anticipated demand surge.

The findings suggest that with stabilized cotton prices, favorable foreign exchange rates, and an ongoing commitment to operational efficiency, the profitability of Indian textile manufacturers is poised to improve in upcoming quarters. The sector showed healthy year-on-year performance, with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT seeing significant growth. The dip in cotton prices by 10% YoY alongside stable yarn prices also boosted gross margins for spinners.

The 2025-26 Union Budget prioritizes reinforcing the textile industry via cotton productivity enhancements, fabric duty restructuring, and domestic manufacturing support. Previously, the government raised the textiles sector allocation from Rs 44.2 billion in the 2024-25 budget to Rs 52.7 billion.

This focus includes a push on the Productivity Linked Incentive scheme, manmade fibers, and a five-year mission targeting productivity improvements. Support for sustainable cotton farming and advancement in the technical textile market is anticipated to propel growth in the sector, with increased customs duty on fabric imports benefiting domestic technical textile producers.

The Cotton Association of India has revised downward its 2024-25 cotton production forecast by 7.8% to 30.17 million bales due to anticipated consumption levels remaining unchanged at 31.5 million bales. This contrasts with ICAR-Central Institute of Cotton Research's forecast of 32.0 million bales. Despite the variances, international cotton prices have consistently declined, stabilizing at around USD 0.67-0.68 per pound, while domestic prices sustain a premium at Rs 54,000-55,000 per candy.

Expectations of a substantial cotton crop suggest that prices will stabilize at the lower end of their range, maintaining predictable future input costs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)