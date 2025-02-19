Left Menu

Kashmir's Rail Dream: Security and Engineering Amidst Launch Preparations

Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, led a security review along the Katra-Banihal railway section in anticipation of its upcoming inauguration. This section is part of the broader USBRL project, which aims to connect Kashmir with India's rail network. Enhanced surveillance and coordination are prioritized.

Jammu Zone's Inspector General of Police, Bhim Sen Tuti, spearheaded a thorough security analysis along the Katra-Banihal railway section amid expectations of its imminent commercial launch. This initiative is vital to fulfilling Kashmir's vision for enhanced rail connectivity.

Tuti, alongside other senior police and railway officers, toured critical railway stations and the iconic Chenab bridge, evaluating existing security setups and coordination mechanisms amongst various agencies. The inspection aimed at fortifying anti-sabotage efforts and ensuring passenger safety.

The IGP issued directives for bolstering security protocols and fostering better collaboration with the Railway Protection Force. This move supports a safe and secure environment ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated flag-off of the new rail services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

