Trump's Tariff Threats: A Global Market Impact Analysis

US President Donald Trump, known for his self-proclaimed 'tariff man' persona, has once again shaken global markets by threatening substantial tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips. These tariffs, initially set at 25%, could greatly increase within a year. Investors, familiar with such tactics, are viewing them as potential negotiation strategies.

European markets, however, continue their robust performance, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index hitting record highs. The defense sector sees heightened interest amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks, alongside rising military expenditures. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto's earnings report during European trading hours is keenly anticipated by investors navigating the turbulent trade landscape.

In the UK, inflation data shows a slight rise to 2.8%, compounded by accelerating wage growth. This has led the Bank of England to adopt a cautious stance on interest rates despite broader economic challenges, buoying the pound. As the currency strengthens, further developments such as UK PPI and CPI reports, as well as major corporate earnings, will be closely monitored by market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)