European Markets Rebound Amid Precious Metals Surge

European shares rebounded on Thursday as climbing prices for oil and precious metals offset concerns from weaker luxury earnings reported earlier. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased 0.2% after a previous 0.8% decline, as investors found refuge in gold, which saw increased demand along with silver.

Mining stocks benefitted from the surge in precious metal prices, rising by 2.9%. Energy shares also saw gains of 1.3%, driven by oil price increases on fears of potential U.S. military action against Iran, a major oil producer in the Middle East.

The week's earnings reports kept the financial market buzzing, notably with Big Tech companies providing insights into artificial intelligence developments. Meanwhile, Europe's financial results spotlighted concerns about corporate resilience amidst global trade turbulence. Germany's DAX index dropped by 0.9% following a reduction in the country's growth forecasts due to uncertain trade conditions and slower-than-expected policy impacts.