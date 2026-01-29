Left Menu

European Markets Rebound Amid Precious Metals Surge

European shares experienced a rebound driven by rising oil and precious metal prices, despite previous setbacks from weak luxury earnings. The STOXX 600 index increased, with investors turning to gold as a safe haven. The rise in oil prices, amidst tensions involving Iran, also supported energy stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:51 IST
European Markets Rebound Amid Precious Metals Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares rebounded on Thursday as climbing prices for oil and precious metals offset concerns from weaker luxury earnings reported earlier. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased 0.2% after a previous 0.8% decline, as investors found refuge in gold, which saw increased demand along with silver.

Mining stocks benefitted from the surge in precious metal prices, rising by 2.9%. Energy shares also saw gains of 1.3%, driven by oil price increases on fears of potential U.S. military action against Iran, a major oil producer in the Middle East.

The week's earnings reports kept the financial market buzzing, notably with Big Tech companies providing insights into artificial intelligence developments. Meanwhile, Europe's financial results spotlighted concerns about corporate resilience amidst global trade turbulence. Germany's DAX index dropped by 0.9% following a reduction in the country's growth forecasts due to uncertain trade conditions and slower-than-expected policy impacts.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026