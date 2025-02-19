Left Menu

UST Achieves Top Employer Certification for 2025: Setting Global HR Standards

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been honored with the Top Employers Institute's prestigious Enterprise Certification for 2025 across ten countries. This accolade underscores UST's commitment to exceptional employee conditions and HR practices. The certification reflects UST's dedication to innovation, excellence, and fostering a positive workplace environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:32 IST
UST Achieves Top Employer Certification for 2025: Setting Global HR Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UST, a prominent digital transformation solutions company, has solidified its reputation as a top employer by earning the prestigious Enterprise Certification from the Top Employers Institute (TEI) for 2025 in the large enterprise category.

The company has also received the 2025 Regional Certification in North America and APAC, alongside the Red Seal certification in ten countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This recognition highlights UST's dedication to its employees, emphasizing a culture of innovation, inclusion, and excellent HR practices. The CEO of TEI, David Plink, praised UST for setting a standard in an ever-changing world, applauding its dedication to fostering growth and wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025