UST Achieves Top Employer Certification for 2025: Setting Global HR Standards
UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been honored with the Top Employers Institute's prestigious Enterprise Certification for 2025 across ten countries. This accolade underscores UST's commitment to exceptional employee conditions and HR practices. The certification reflects UST's dedication to innovation, excellence, and fostering a positive workplace environment.
UST, a prominent digital transformation solutions company, has solidified its reputation as a top employer by earning the prestigious Enterprise Certification from the Top Employers Institute (TEI) for 2025 in the large enterprise category.
The company has also received the 2025 Regional Certification in North America and APAC, alongside the Red Seal certification in ten countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
This recognition highlights UST's dedication to its employees, emphasizing a culture of innovation, inclusion, and excellent HR practices. The CEO of TEI, David Plink, praised UST for setting a standard in an ever-changing world, applauding its dedication to fostering growth and wellbeing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
