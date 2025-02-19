Russian Drone Strikes Deepen Crisis in Odesa
A Russian drone attack in Odesa injured four, including a child, and led to widespread power outages. Damage affected civilian areas, with schools and kindergartens closed due to infrastructure challenges. Odesa, a frequent target, continues to suffer amid ongoing conflict, with severe impacts on daily life.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Odesa's residents were once again jolted by the sound of conflict as a Russian drone assault significantly disrupted the southern Ukrainian region.
The attack led to four injuries, including a child, and caused extensive power outages across the city, as confirmed by local officials. Infrastructure damage was widespread, affecting essential facilities such as a kindergarten, a children's clinic, and numerous high-rise buildings.
With energy officials working tirelessly to assess and mitigate the damage, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov expressed concerns as he announced that schools and kindergartens would remain closed. As temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius, he emphasized the severe heating issues faced by residents in Odesa's largest district, affecting close to 250,000 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
