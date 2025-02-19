Pope Francis Faces Health Complications Amid Hospital Stay

Pope Francis is experiencing recovery in Rome's Gemelli Hospital following a diagnosis of double pneumonia, the Vatican reported. The pontiff, at 88 years old, is dealing with a condition that inflames and scars both lungs, leading to breathing difficulties.

His hospitalization dates back to February 14, with a previous indication of a polymicrobial infection compounding his health issues. The Vatican's updates emphasize a 'complex clinical situation' requiring extensive care.

The pope's health challenges are underscored by a history of flu, sciatica, and a recent hernia surgery, along with pleurisy in his youth that led to partial lung removal. In light of his current situation, all his public engagements have been indefinitely canceled.

