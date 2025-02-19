Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Complications Amid Hospital Stay

Pope Francis is recovering in Rome's Gemelli Hospital after being diagnosed with double pneumonia. His complex medical history includes recent surgery and past lung removal due to pleurisy. All public engagements are canceled as the Vatican monitors his condition closely, focusing on his fragile health.

Updated: 19-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:40 IST
Pope Francis Faces Health Complications Amid Hospital Stay
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis is experiencing recovery in Rome's Gemelli Hospital following a diagnosis of double pneumonia, the Vatican reported. The pontiff, at 88 years old, is dealing with a condition that inflames and scars both lungs, leading to breathing difficulties.

His hospitalization dates back to February 14, with a previous indication of a polymicrobial infection compounding his health issues. The Vatican's updates emphasize a 'complex clinical situation' requiring extensive care.

The pope's health challenges are underscored by a history of flu, sciatica, and a recent hernia surgery, along with pleurisy in his youth that led to partial lung removal. In light of his current situation, all his public engagements have been indefinitely canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

