Pope Francis' Health Challenges: Navigating Critical Days at Gemelli Hospital

Pope Francis is recovering in Rome's Gemelli hospital for the fifth consecutive day due to double pneumonia. The Vatican reports a complex clinical situation complicated by a polymicrobial infection. The 88-year-old pontiff's health has been fragile, leading to the cancellation of all his public engagements this week.

Updated: 19-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:41 IST
Pope Francis' Health Challenges: Navigating Critical Days at Gemelli Hospital
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis continues his recovery at Rome's Gemelli hospital, spending a fifth night battling double pneumonia.

The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff faces a complex medical scenario, exacerbated by a polymicrobial infection, necessitating an indefinite hospital stay.

Amidst concerns over his health, the pope's public events have been canceled, and focus remains on his recuperation.

