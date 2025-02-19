China's Private Sector Leaders Vow to Innovate Amidst Global Challenges
China's top business leaders, including those from BYD and Xiaomi, pledged to resist external pressures and continue innovating following a meeting with President Xi Jinping. The meeting aimed to motivate private firms to increase investment as China's economy faces slowdown and geopolitical tensions rise, particularly with the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:46 IST
During a rare meeting with President Xi Jinping, China's leading business figures, such as BYD and Xiaomi's heads, expressed their commitment to innovation despite external challenges.
This meeting, involving prominent company founders, sought to inspire investment from the private sector amidst an economic slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions, especially with the US.
While state media carefully controlled the discourse, leaders like Lei Jun of Xiaomi and Wang Chuanfu of BYD openly embraced Xi's statements, focusing on enhancing the global reach of Chinese products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OpenAI and Kakao Team Up: AI Innovations on the Horizon
OpenAI and Kakao Join Forces for AI Innovation in South Korea
Metaverse911™: Pioneering Innovations in XR Technology
World Bank Approves $32.23 Million Belize Blue Economy Project to Safeguard Marine Resources
AKAL Information Systems Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Tech Innovation