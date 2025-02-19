China's Private Sector Leaders Vow to Innovate Amidst Global Challenges

During a rare meeting with President Xi Jinping, China's leading business figures, such as BYD and Xiaomi's heads, expressed their commitment to innovation despite external challenges.

This meeting, involving prominent company founders, sought to inspire investment from the private sector amidst an economic slowdown and rising geopolitical tensions, especially with the US.

While state media carefully controlled the discourse, leaders like Lei Jun of Xiaomi and Wang Chuanfu of BYD openly embraced Xi's statements, focusing on enhancing the global reach of Chinese products.

(With inputs from agencies.)