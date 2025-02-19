Left Menu

Infosys Clarifies Layoff Controversy: Training Program Under Spotlight

Infosys faced scrutiny after laying off over 300 trainees at its Mysuru campus due to performance issues. The company refutes allegations of intimidation, stating the layoffs were based on assessment failures. Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers next fiscal and remains committed to thorough training programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:43 IST
Infosys Clarifies Layoff Controversy: Training Program Under Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys has firmly denied using intimidation tactics in the performance-related layoffs of trainees at its Mysuru campus, where over 300 were released following assessment failures. Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer, noted that while assessment failures were higher, the tests were not designed for failure.

Despite the backlash, Infosys announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers for the next fiscal year, reassuring prospective employees of quality corporate training. The company is working with the Labour Department to address the situation and improve future processes.

Amidst union allegations, Mathew emphasized that Infosys remains focused on its training investments, aiming for successful trainee integration into projects. The company has postponed internal assessments, providing trainees additional preparation time to ensure better outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025