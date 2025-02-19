Infosys Clarifies Layoff Controversy: Training Program Under Spotlight

Infosys has firmly denied using intimidation tactics in the performance-related layoffs of trainees at its Mysuru campus, where over 300 were released following assessment failures. Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer, noted that while assessment failures were higher, the tests were not designed for failure.

Despite the backlash, Infosys announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers for the next fiscal year, reassuring prospective employees of quality corporate training. The company is working with the Labour Department to address the situation and improve future processes.

Amidst union allegations, Mathew emphasized that Infosys remains focused on its training investments, aiming for successful trainee integration into projects. The company has postponed internal assessments, providing trainees additional preparation time to ensure better outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)