Unemployment Crisis: Youth Flee Abroad Amid Lack of Opportunities

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government over rising unemployment, as many young Indians seek jobs abroad due to limited local opportunities. According to a Mercer-Mettl report, a staggering 57.4% of graduates in India are unemployed. This gap highlights the inadequacy of skills among graduates, leaving employers reluctant to hire.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, took to social media to voice concerns, emphasizing that the youth are disillusioned by the lack of job opportunities. He accused the government of neglecting employment creation while catering to the interests of a select few.

Ramesh raised pressing questions about the government's strategy for employment, urging reforms in the education system to align it with industry requirements. The Congress has consistently challenged the government on economic issues, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to the unemployment crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)