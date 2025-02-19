Left Menu

Unemployment Crisis: Youth Flee Abroad Amid Lack of Opportunities

The Congress party criticizes the Modi government for its handling of unemployment, citing a report that shows only 42.6% of Indian graduates are employable, forcing many to seek opportunities abroad. The party highlights the gap between education and industry needs, calling for a revamp of the education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:05 IST
Unemployment Crisis: Youth Flee Abroad Amid Lack of Opportunities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized the Modi government over rising unemployment, as many young Indians seek jobs abroad due to limited local opportunities. According to a Mercer-Mettl report, a staggering 57.4% of graduates in India are unemployed. This gap highlights the inadequacy of skills among graduates, leaving employers reluctant to hire.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, took to social media to voice concerns, emphasizing that the youth are disillusioned by the lack of job opportunities. He accused the government of neglecting employment creation while catering to the interests of a select few.

Ramesh raised pressing questions about the government's strategy for employment, urging reforms in the education system to align it with industry requirements. The Congress has consistently challenged the government on economic issues, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to the unemployment crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025