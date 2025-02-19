Gelephu Mindfulness City: A Gateway to Bhutan-India Prosperity

Gelephu Mindfulness City is emerging as a transformative infrastructural project, representing a pivotal development for Bhutan-India relations. Namgyal Dorji, Bhutan's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, emphasizes its significance in strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced commerce and people-to-people interactions.

The Assam government's support, especially from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, highlights the project's potential impact. Declared as a Special Administrative Region, Gelephu City incorporates mindfulness, sustainability, and economic growth, making it a beacon of mindful urban development.

This ambitious initiative seeks to position Bhutan at the forefront of sustainable urban growth, aligning with major economic regions like South Asia, ASEAN, and China. The strategic development is expected to boost tourism and economic activities in Assam, further advancing the region's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)