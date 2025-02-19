Left Menu

Gelephu Mindfulness City: A Gateway to Bhutan-India Prosperity

Gelephu Mindfulness City is poised as a key infrastructural venture to enhance Bhutan-India ties. The initiative promises to elevate trade and tourism, promoting sustainable urban growth. Supported by the governments of Bhutan and Assam, it aims to foster bilateral relations and economic prosperity.

Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, is minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of Bhutan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gelephu Mindfulness City is emerging as a transformative infrastructural project, representing a pivotal development for Bhutan-India relations. Namgyal Dorji, Bhutan's Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, emphasizes its significance in strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced commerce and people-to-people interactions.

The Assam government's support, especially from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, highlights the project's potential impact. Declared as a Special Administrative Region, Gelephu City incorporates mindfulness, sustainability, and economic growth, making it a beacon of mindful urban development.

This ambitious initiative seeks to position Bhutan at the forefront of sustainable urban growth, aligning with major economic regions like South Asia, ASEAN, and China. The strategic development is expected to boost tourism and economic activities in Assam, further advancing the region's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

