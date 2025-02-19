Left Menu

Rajasthan Budget 2025: A Green Leap Towards Development

The Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Diya Kumari emphasized recruitment in public and private sectors, greenfield expressways, and green initiatives. With an aim to achieve a USD 350 billion economy by 2030, the budget also includes investments in agriculture, service, and tourism sectors alongside infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:39 IST
Rajasthan Budget 2025: A Green Leap Towards Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Budget 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Diya Kumari, focuses on significant recruitment drives, environmental initiatives, and infrastructure projects. With plans to recruit up to 2.75 lakh individuals across government and private sectors, the budget seeks to bolster employment and economic growth in the state.

Infrastructure development features prominently with Rs 60,000 crore earmarked for nine greenfield expressways and substantial investments in road constructions and energy connections. The budget also introduces green initiatives, emphasizing climate change adaptation, sustainable agriculture, and water management, marking it as the state's first 'green Budget'.

In addition to infrastructure and environmental projects, the budget allocates funds for tourism and service sector development. Iconic tourist destinations and global capacity centers are set to receive investments, while social security measures, including enhanced pensions, are introduced to support vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025