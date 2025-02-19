Rajasthan Budget 2025: A Green Leap Towards Development

The Rajasthan Budget 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Diya Kumari, focuses on significant recruitment drives, environmental initiatives, and infrastructure projects. With plans to recruit up to 2.75 lakh individuals across government and private sectors, the budget seeks to bolster employment and economic growth in the state.

Infrastructure development features prominently with Rs 60,000 crore earmarked for nine greenfield expressways and substantial investments in road constructions and energy connections. The budget also introduces green initiatives, emphasizing climate change adaptation, sustainable agriculture, and water management, marking it as the state's first 'green Budget'.

In addition to infrastructure and environmental projects, the budget allocates funds for tourism and service sector development. Iconic tourist destinations and global capacity centers are set to receive investments, while social security measures, including enhanced pensions, are introduced to support vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)