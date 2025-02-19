British Finance Minister Amy Reeves Under Pressure to Reform Tax Incentives

Finance industry leaders from major global firms have urged UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves to reform tax incentives and enhance the UK's competitiveness in the financial sector. The discussions occurred on Wednesday, according to four inside sources who spoke to Reuters.

Attendees, including representatives from JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs, focused particularly on the taxation of cash savings accounts. Industry leaders suggested these could be adjusted to incentivize investments in stocks and bonds, which could potentially stimulate the economy.

Alongside these discussions, Reeves was also encouraged to address the longstanding issue of stamp duty on stock investments. Additionally, participants acknowledged the UK government's ongoing efforts to boost growth by reducing regulatory barriers. The finance ministry aims to expedite securities trade settlements by 2027 as part of broader global regulatory improvements.

