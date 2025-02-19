Left Menu

The Sports School Launches Elite Swimming Program with Olympian's Guidance

The Sports School unveils a prestigious swimming program led by Olympic swimmer Gagan Ullalmath, offering world-class training to young talents. A National Swimming Talent Hunt on February 23, 2025, aims to scout promising athletes, with selected participants potentially receiving up to 100% scholarships.

The Sports School (TSS) launches its Premier Swimming Program spearheaded by 2012 London Olympian Swimmer Gagan Ullalmath. Image Credit: ANI
The Sports School in Bengaluru has launched a top-tier swimming program led by Gagan Ullalmath, an Olympic swimmer from India's 2012 London team. Designed to develop young talent, the program provides rigorous training to prepare swimmers for international competition under Ullalmath's expert supervision.

Offering holistic development, the program emphasizes physical, mental, and emotional growth alongside essential race strategies and biomechanics. It also fosters a positive environment for athletes to thrive while balancing the pressures of competitions and daily life.

A National Swimming Talent Hunt, scheduled for February 23, 2025, at the JAIN Global Campus, seeks to identify and nurture promising swimmers. Participants could earn substantial scholarships, ensuring financial concerns do not impede their athletic potential. TSS's initiative demonstrates its commitment to elevating Indian swimming talent to global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

