Left Menu

India's Commitment to 70% Female Workforce by 2047: Unveiling Strategic Reforms

India aims for 70% female workforce participation by 2047 through extended maternity leaves and equitable pay, highlighted at the G20 Employment Working Group Meeting. Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra stressed women's roles in economic growth and noted improvements in social security and employment rates, underscoring the nation’s commitment to youth empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:15 IST
India's Commitment to 70% Female Workforce by 2047: Unveiling Strategic Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has set a bold target to achieve 70% female workforce participation by 2047, capitalizing on policies such as extended maternity leave and equal pay, as stated by a senior official. This announcement was made during the inaugural G20 Employment Working Group Meeting under the South African presidency.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted that increasing female involvement in high-growth sectors like IT and engineering is crucial to economic growth. She also emphasized the success of initiatives like the e-Shram portal and the Employment Linked Incentive scheme, focusing on expanding formal sector employment and enhancing social security schemes.

The commitment to empowering India's youth and expanding social security coverage was reinforced, with significant reforms in labor laws aimed at job creation and market flexibility. India's strategies for sustainable economic growth, including global partnerships and labor market modernization, were discussed extensively at the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025