India's Commitment to 70% Female Workforce by 2047: Unveiling Strategic Reforms

India has set a bold target to achieve 70% female workforce participation by 2047, capitalizing on policies such as extended maternity leave and equal pay, as stated by a senior official. This announcement was made during the inaugural G20 Employment Working Group Meeting under the South African presidency.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted that increasing female involvement in high-growth sectors like IT and engineering is crucial to economic growth. She also emphasized the success of initiatives like the e-Shram portal and the Employment Linked Incentive scheme, focusing on expanding formal sector employment and enhancing social security schemes.

The commitment to empowering India's youth and expanding social security coverage was reinforced, with significant reforms in labor laws aimed at job creation and market flexibility. India's strategies for sustainable economic growth, including global partnerships and labor market modernization, were discussed extensively at the summit.

