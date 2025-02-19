Seamless Toll Experience: NHAI Clarifies on New FASTag Norms
The NHAI assures users that the new FASTag transaction norms won't affect experiences at toll plazas. The NPCI's updated regulations address delayed transactions due to inactive FASTags. Users can recharge FASTags using various payment methods, ensuring seamless travel through tolls.
Updated: 19-02-2025 19:30 IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reassured commuters that their experience at highway toll plazas will not be disrupted following the introduction of new FASTag transaction guidelines.
This announcement follows the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s recent regulation aimed at addressing delays caused by inactive FASTags at toll booths, effective February 17.
NHAI has emphasized that the guidelines are designed to resolve disputes between banks regarding FASTag status, while encouraging users to utilize auto-recharge options for convenience.
