Delhi High Court Intervenes in Railway Passenger Management

The Delhi High Court has directed the Railways to address issues related to passenger limits and platform ticket sales following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The court highlighted a lack of adherence to existing regulations, suggesting reforms to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to examine the Railways' procedures on limiting passenger numbers and the sale of platform tickets, after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya expressed concern over the consistent neglect of regulations governing crowd management.

The court has mandated the Railway Board to review these issues at the highest level and submit an affidavit with details of any decisions made. The petitioner, Arth Vidhi, blamed the tragedy on mismanagement and a failure to enforce existing rules regarding passenger limits.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Railways is addressing the legal concerns raised by the PIL. Mehta described the stampede as 'unprecedented' and indicated that amendments and further compensations are being considered to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

