Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Hathras: Bus-Auto Rickshaw Crash Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Hathras district when a bus collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a 12-year-old girl. Several others were injured in the incident, which took place near Kelagarhi village. Authorities are tending to the injured at local medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:34 IST
Tragic Collision in Hathras: Bus-Auto Rickshaw Crash Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident left two people dead, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Chandpa area of Hathras district on Wednesday. The fatal incident unfolded when a roadway bus, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with an auto-rickshaw returning from a wedding in Hathras towards Agra.

Authorities reported that the collision occurred near Kelagarhi village. Emergency services immediately rushed the injured to Sadabad community health center, where doctors pronounced Anita, 37, and young Naina deceased upon arrival.

Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur confirmed that two critically injured passengers were swiftly referred to Agra for specialized medical care. Another individual continues to receive treatment at a nearby facility, as investigations into the accident proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025