Tragic Collision in Hathras: Bus-Auto Rickshaw Crash Claims Lives

A catastrophic accident left two people dead, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Chandpa area of Hathras district on Wednesday. The fatal incident unfolded when a roadway bus, traveling in the opposite direction, collided with an auto-rickshaw returning from a wedding in Hathras towards Agra.

Authorities reported that the collision occurred near Kelagarhi village. Emergency services immediately rushed the injured to Sadabad community health center, where doctors pronounced Anita, 37, and young Naina deceased upon arrival.

Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur confirmed that two critically injured passengers were swiftly referred to Agra for specialized medical care. Another individual continues to receive treatment at a nearby facility, as investigations into the accident proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)