Adani Portfolio Defies Challenges with Robust Growth

Adani Portfolio, a leading infrastructure conglomerate in India, has posted remarkable growth figures, overcoming numerous external challenges. For the twelve months ending December 2024, the group reported an EBITDA of Rs 86,789 crore, reflecting a 10.1% increase year-on-year. When adjusted for prior income, this growth reaches 21.3%. During the December quarter alone, EBITDA surged 17.2% to Rs 22,823 crore, according to a company statement.

The growth has been significantly driven by the emerging businesses under Adani Enterprises, particularly in solar and wind manufacturing as well as airports. These sectors, part of AEL's infrastructure division, experienced a year-on-year growth of 45% in the December quarter and 33.3% over the past twelve months.

Since the fiscal year 2019, the Adani Portfolio has witnessed a robust growth trajectory with its EBITDA expanding at a CAGR of 25%. This progress persisted despite challenges like the Hindenburg report and the US indictment. The group's infrastructure businesses, notably utilities and transport, contribute to approximately 85% of its profits. The consistent performance has led to continuous rating upgrades for all Adani entities, with no downgrades in the past five years. The group plans to channel incremental cash flows from profits into capital expenditure in the upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)