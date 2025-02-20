Suzuki's Strategic Drive: Reinventing India's Auto Landscape

Suzuki Motor Corporation is gearing up to reclaim its dominance in the Indian automobile market with bold strategies for expansion and innovation. The company intends to enhance its SUV and MPV offerings to capture 50% of the market share by FY2030. Strengthening product capabilities will be central to this ambitious plan.

As part of its mid-term management blueprint, Suzuki will expand operations in the Middle East and Africa, leveraging India as a production and export hub. The company is committed to becoming a frontrunner in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by introducing a robust lineup starting with the newly unveiled e VITARA.

In collaboration with Toyota, Suzuki seeks to achieve a carbon-neutral footprint through diversified pathways. The automaker is also piloting a biogas project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reflecting its dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency. Suzuki's global objectives include reaching a revenue of 8 trillion yen and achieving significant profitability by FY2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)