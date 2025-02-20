TCS and Salesforce Unite to Revolutionize Manufacturing with AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic partnership with customer relationship management leader Salesforce, aimed at introducing AI-driven solutions to the manufacturing and semiconductor industries. This collaboration seeks to enhance value through the integration of TCS and Salesforce's combined industry expertise and technological strengths, particularly in AI and cloud capabilities.

The partnership will see the rollout of three key initiatives: the Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service. These initiatives are designed to leverage data-driven insights to boost sales, provide near real-time data analytics, and equip technicians in the field with essential tools for optimized service delivery.

Indira Gillingham, Vice President of Alliances at Salesforce, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the transformative potential of merging TCS' industry experience with Salesforce's CRM capabilities. This move aims to facilitate the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, thereby empowering organizations to unlock data-driven insights and enhance operational efficiency.

