Rain Clouds Loom Over KKR's Clash with Punjab Kings in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders face potential rain disruptions in their IPL match against Punjab Kings. Weather forecasts predict significant rainfall, which might lead to a truncated game. This adds to KKR's challenges, as rain also impacted their previous season's game against the same opponent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Knight Riders are bracing for another cricket match under the looming threat of rain in the IPL, as they prepare to face Punjab Kings on Monday.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain, which could complicate KKR's early-season campaign.
Persistent weather challenges, similar to those that impacted last season's fixture between the two teams, are prompting concerns that the match could face interruptions or be shortened. If the rains persist beyond scheduled cut-off times, fans might witness a five-over-a-side game or even no match at all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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