Guilt-Free Indulgence: NOTO Ice Cream Secures Rs 15 Crore for Expansion

NOTO Ice Cream has raised Rs 15 crore in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures, with JITO and Lets Venture participating. The funds will support expansion into new cities, innovative products, and marketing. Backed by celebrities, NOTO targets health-conscious consumers seeking tasty yet nutritious ice creams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:56 IST
In a significant boost to its growth trajectory, start-up NOTO Ice Cream announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised Rs 15 crore in its latest funding round. The round was spearheaded by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) with contributions from JITO and Lets Venture.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for expansion into Tier-I and Tier-II cities, the launch of innovative summer flavors, marketing ventures on food-tech aggregators, infrastructure upgrades, and enhancing brand awareness through unique experiences, stated the company. Currently operational in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, NOTO plans to extend its reach to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

NOTO Ice Cream, also endorsed by high-profile figures like John Abraham, aims to address the market gap for health-conscious consumers desiring sweet yet healthy options. Co-Founder and CEO Varun Sheth emphasized that this funding is pivotal for their expansion strategy, while Vinay Bansal of IPV highlighted NOTO's success in providing flavors that satisfy both taste and nutritional value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

