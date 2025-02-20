Uttarakhand's Landmark Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget Unveiled

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out a significant Rs 1,01,175.33 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, aiming to accelerate infrastructure development while maintaining economic balance. Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal presented the budget on Thursday in Dehradun, outlining the state's priorities to propel growth.

Minister Aggarwal highlighted the government's commitment to public welfare under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with a spotlight on sectors like education, health, infrastructure, and rural development. The budget projects total receipts of Rs 1,01,034.75 crore, comprising Rs 62,540.54 crore in revenue and Rs 38,494.21 crore in capital receipts, boasting a surplus of Rs 2,585.89 crore.

Key projects include the Sharda and Ganga Corridors aimed at boosting tourism and the local economy. With record funding in infrastructure, the budget also allocates Rs 168.33 crore for Haridwar and Rishikesh development. Initiatives in digital infrastructure, environmental conservation, and a range of state-specific schemes highlight the budget's comprehensive approach.

