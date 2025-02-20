Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Landmark Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget Unveiled

The Uttarakhand government has announced a historic Rs 1,01,175.33 crore budget for 2025-26, focusing on infrastructure, economic stability, and public welfare. Key priorities include education, health, and rural development. Notable allocations are Rs 14,763.13 crore for infrastructure and Rs 14 crore for rural employment through the Fisheries department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:40 IST
Uttarakhand's Landmark Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget Unveiled
Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has rolled out a significant Rs 1,01,175.33 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, aiming to accelerate infrastructure development while maintaining economic balance. Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal presented the budget on Thursday in Dehradun, outlining the state's priorities to propel growth.

Minister Aggarwal highlighted the government's commitment to public welfare under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with a spotlight on sectors like education, health, infrastructure, and rural development. The budget projects total receipts of Rs 1,01,034.75 crore, comprising Rs 62,540.54 crore in revenue and Rs 38,494.21 crore in capital receipts, boasting a surplus of Rs 2,585.89 crore.

Key projects include the Sharda and Ganga Corridors aimed at boosting tourism and the local economy. With record funding in infrastructure, the budget also allocates Rs 168.33 crore for Haridwar and Rishikesh development. Initiatives in digital infrastructure, environmental conservation, and a range of state-specific schemes highlight the budget's comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025