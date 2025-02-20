Left Menu

Indian Rupee's Strong Performance Amid Global Currency Downfalls

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the Indian rupee's resilience against global currencies citing strong foreign reserves. He announced upcoming initiatives at AURIC, including a skill development center and startup hub. Additionally, Goyal addressed industrial growth issues and endorsed steps to enhance electricity distribution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Latur | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:45 IST
The Indian rupee is on the rise, showing a strong performance amidst the global shift in currencies, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated Thursday. He attributed this resilience to the nation's robust foreign currency reserves, distinguishing India from other global economies.

Goyal also unveiled plans for a skill development center and a startup incubation hub set to launch shortly at AURIC, the industrial hub of Shendra and Bidkin. The initiatives aim to provide employment, spurring industrial growth and fostering research innovation within the region.

Further, in a discussion surrounding industrial zones, Goyal addressed underdeveloped industrial plots, upcoming industrial hubs, and the need for improved electricity distribution. AURIC has now secured a license to purchase power, ensuring more affordable and reliable electricity for industrial purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

