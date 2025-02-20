Government Cracks Down: OTT Platforms Must Comply with Stringent Content Regulations
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive to OTT platforms, urging compliance with Indian laws following a controversy involving a popular podcaster. The advisory emphasizes adherence to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021, amidst increasing scrutiny over published content.
In a stern advisory issued to OTT platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called for stringent adherence to Indian laws, following a controversy involving a vulgar remark by popular podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia.
This development comes on the heels of widespread criticism and legal action sparked by the comments made by Allahabadia during his appearance on 'India's Got Latent'. Allegations of obscene content prompted FIRs against the podcaster and the show, pushing the matter to the Supreme Court, which provided interim protection contingent on his full cooperation with the investigation.
The Ministry's concerns echo complaints from various stakeholders about inappropriate content on OTT platforms, urging compliance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021. This includes adhering to the Code of Ethics, ensuring age-appropriate content classification, and implementing robust access controls, whilst existing self-regulatory bodies are tasked with oversight and proactive action.
