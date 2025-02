India's Emerging Leadership in Global Security Dialogues

India is increasingly making its mark on global security discussions, particularly through its involvement in AI governance, cybersecurity, and countering hybrid threats, reports ANI. According to Maggie Feldman-Piltch, Founder of Unicorn Strategies, India holds a unique responsibility as the world's largest democracy, especially within the Indo-Pacific.

The nation's growing influence is evident in its leadership in digital public infrastructure and its approach to ethical AI regulations. With regional tensions escalating and cyber aggression on the rise, India's choices in AI usage will play a critical role, Feldman-Piltch noted at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Feldman-Piltch highlighted that while India's challenges are similar to those faced by other democracies, its strategic position is key amidst increasing geopolitical tension and multipolarity. The Indo-Pacific's diverse governance, linguistic variety, and geographic complexity add layers to defense collaborations and logistics, complicating matters further for India's defense industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)