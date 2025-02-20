Left Menu

India Awakens: Resurgence on the Horizon Amid Economic Cycles

The recent slowdown in India's economy is attributed to cyclical factors such as credit restrictions and reduced government spending. With conditions now reversing, aided by strategic policy measures, growth prospects are set to improve, projecting a robust financial outlook in upcoming quarters.

20-02-2025
A report by Antique suggests that India's current economic slowdown is cyclical rather than structural, primarily caused by monetary and fiscal tightening. The report highlights that reduced credit growth and decreased government capital spending, linked to Union and state elections, have significantly contributed to this economic deceleration.

These factors are beginning to reverse, promising economic recovery in upcoming quarters. The anticipated growth slowdown is cyclical, driven by slower credit growth and fiscal tightening due to election-linked spending cuts. Recent policy measures are expected to stimulate growth in the following months.

Increased government capital expenditure, anticipated rate cuts, liquidity injections, and tax benefits for the middle class are predicted to drive this growth. With stable food prices, an additional interest rate reduction is anticipated at the Reserve Bank of India's April policy meeting, further boosting economic momentum.

The Indian equity markets have seen a 15% correction since their peak on September 26, 2024, mainly due to foreign portfolio investor outflows concerned with high market valuations and slower domestic growth. Earnings estimates for FY25 and FY26 were revised downward by 4% and 3%, but a compound annual growth rate of about 14% in earnings for FY25-FY27 is now expected.

The broader market earnings growth for Q4FY25 is projected at 7%, a target analysts deem achievable. As monetary and fiscal conditions ease and economic activity strengthens, expectations of a prolonged slowdown dissipate, indicating a brightening growth trajectory for India.

