Adani Group: Cash Strong and Profitable Amidst Growth

The Adani Group announced it has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations, achieving record pre-tax profits in the 12 months ending December 2024. This statement is intended to reassure creditors and investors about the conglomerate's robust financial standing.

In a financial update for the first nine months ending March 2025, Adani highlighted that its cash reserves exceed long-term debt repayments projected over the next 28 months. The group's combined cash balance stood at Rs 53,024 crore, amounting to 20.5 percent of gross debt.

The report emphasized the role of Adani Enterprises' emerging businesses, such as solar, wind manufacturing, airports, and SEZs, in driving substantial growth. Despite facing challenges, the group's infrastructure investments are fueling cash flow growth and resulting in continuous rating upgrades.

