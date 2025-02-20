Emerging Currencies Rise Amid Dollar Retreat and Political Turmoil

Emerging market currencies experienced growth on Thursday, responding to a dip in the U.S. dollar following its recent gains. However, concerns linger among investors over the persistent trade tensions and unresolved geopolitical issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Global markets responded negatively after President Trump labeled Ukrainian President Zelenskiy a dictator and urged immediate peace negotiations. The political drama dampened recent hopes for a resolution after attempts at peace talks in Riyadh sidelined Ukraine.

Market fluctuations are also influenced by upcoming monetary policy decisions in Nigeria and Egypt, with experts predicting minimal immediate market reactions unless notable changes occur. Meanwhile, Asian tech stocks slowed their rally, reflecting broader concerns in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)