Gujarat Unveils Ambitious 2025-26 Budget with Significant Tax Relief

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented a Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget with significant tax reliefs and no new taxes. It focuses on social security, infrastructure, green growth, and development, introducing new schemes and a Rs 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund to drive future prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:30 IST
Gujarat Unveils Ambitious 2025-26 Budget with Significant Tax Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gujarat's Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai on Thursday unveiled a budget of Rs 3.70 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, offering Rs 148 crore in tax relief. Significantly, no new taxes were introduced in this comprehensive budget announcement.

Desai detailed the budget's objectives, highlighting an 11.3% increase from the previous year with a focus on essential societal and economic pillars. A major initiative is the proposed Rs 50,000 crore 'Viksit Gujarat Fund' to be implemented over the next five years, with an initial allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in this budget.

In a bid to enhance connectivity, two new greenfield expressways will be developed. Additionally, the Gujarat Reforms Commission will be established to innovate administrative procedures and incorporate new technologies. This aligns with the government's strategic vision for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

