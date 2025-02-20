Walmart's Fiscal Forecast: Navigating Inflationary Challenges

In a significant development, Walmart has forecast lower sales growth for the fiscal year ending January 2026, diverging from Wall Street's expectations. This projection comes as the world's largest retailer anticipates consumers, burdened by inflation, to reduce spending. Annual consolidated net sales are expected to grow between 3% and 4%, slightly below the 4% predicted by analysts, according to LSEG data.

This updated forecast coincides with Walmart's revealing of its performance during a crucial holiday quarter, shedding light on consumer response to former President Trump's tariffs on Chinese-made goods and potential tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. Notably, at the beginning of Trump's term, U.S. retail sales plummeted to a two-year low because of severe weather, wildfires, and vehicle shortages.

Nevertheless, Walmart reported a robust 4.9% growth in U.S. comparable sales for the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts' predictions. CEO Doug McMillon credits this momentum to Walmart's competitive pricing, extensive product selection, and enhanced e-commerce capabilities. The retailer continues gaining market share, with affluent households contributing to its prominence in groceries and online services, including fast delivery.

