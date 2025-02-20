Asia-Pacific Economic Slowdown: India's Growth Under Pressure

Moody's Analytics has released a report forecasting a slowdown in India's economic growth to 6.4 percent by 2025, attributing the decline primarily to new US tariffs and decreasing global demand.

The report, titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', anticipates a broader economic deceleration in the Asia-Pacific region. This comes as trade tensions, policy shifts, and inconsistent recoveries impact the region's economic prospects.

Specifically, the report projects China's GDP growth to slow from 5 percent in 2024 to 4.2 percent in 2025 and further to 3.9 percent in 2026, while India's growth is expected to stabilize in the low-six percent range.

(With inputs from agencies.)