Asia-Pacific Economic Slowdown: India's Growth Under Pressure
Moody's Analytics projects a slowdown in India's economic growth, expecting it to reach 6.4% by 2025 due to new US tariffs and declining global demand. The report 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead' predicts a broader economic deceleration across the Asia-Pacific region, with China also experiencing reduced growth rates.
Moody's Analytics has released a report forecasting a slowdown in India's economic growth to 6.4 percent by 2025, attributing the decline primarily to new US tariffs and decreasing global demand.
The report, titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', anticipates a broader economic deceleration in the Asia-Pacific region. This comes as trade tensions, policy shifts, and inconsistent recoveries impact the region's economic prospects.
Specifically, the report projects China's GDP growth to slow from 5 percent in 2024 to 4.2 percent in 2025 and further to 3.9 percent in 2026, while India's growth is expected to stabilize in the low-six percent range.
