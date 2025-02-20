Tata Steel Bolsters Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition

In a strategic maneuver to enhance its global footprint, Tata Steel has announced the acquisition of more than 191 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd for a substantial sum of USD 300 million, equivalent to Rs 2,603.16 crore.

T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-incorporated arm of the home-grown steel behemoth Tata Steel, becomes a notable asset following this acquisition. The firm will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary, underpinning Tata Steel's international operations.

With this move, finalized on February 20, 2025, Tata Steel demonstrates its proactive approach to expanding its reach and capabilities in the steel industry, securing a stronger foothold in the global market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)