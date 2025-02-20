Left Menu

Axxis Helmets Partners with WESNAP INDIA to Expand in India

Axxis Helmets, a leader in motorcycle safety gear, has appointed WESNAP INDIA as its exclusive distributor in India. This partnership aims to cater to the rising demand for premium motorcycle helmets with a focus on safety, style, and comfort across the Indian market.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Renowned for its innovative designs and uncompromising safety standards, Axxis Helmets has forged a partnership with WESNAP INDIA, appointing the latter as its exclusive distributor for the Indian territory. This collaboration is poised to significantly enhance Axxis Helmets' presence in India, responding to the nation's growing demand for premium, safety-focused motorcycle gear.

Ivan Abdad, CEO of MT Group, expressed excitement about the strategic alignment with WESNAP INDIA, emphasizing the mutually beneficial aim of redefining helmet safety, comfort, and style for Indian motorcyclists. The partnership will leverage WESNAP INDIA's robust distribution network to make Axxis Helmets a preferred choice among Indian riders.

Under WESNAP INDIA's leadership, Axxis Helmets plans to elevate its brand presence in India through strategic marketing, stronger dealer partnerships, and rider-focused events. Together, they aim to establish new benchmarks in the Indian motorcycle gear industry.

