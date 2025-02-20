Unwavering Job Market: Despite Layoffs, U.S Labor Force Stays Resilient

Amid rising concerns about the job market, slightly more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, as the Labor Department reported a climb to 219,000 applications—a 5,000 increase from the previous week. Despite this rise, layoffs remain within a stable range, indicating a resilient labor market.

Economists had projected 215,000 new claims, underscoring the uncertainty pervasive in economic forecasts. Despite the figures, analysts predict that layoffs ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency may impact future claims.

Meanwhile, anxiety lingers as the Federal Reserve monitors inflation trends, which rose to a 3% increase in January. This data raises questions about potential interest rate policy changes, although the job market continues to show encouraging signs with the U.S. adding 143,000 jobs last month.

