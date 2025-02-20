Snowfall Strands 300 Vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Snowfall has led to the suspension of traffic on the crucial 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of India, according to officials.

With over 300 vehicles, including passenger carriers, stranded due to slippery conditions in the Banihal sector, the disruption has left many marooned. Higher altitudes in Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall, while rains lashed the plains, ending a long dry spell.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic for the national highway reported that snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Banihal prompted the suspension. Despite the setback, highway maintenance agencies, including NHAI, are actively working to clear the road by deploying personnel and machinery at key points such as Nachilana, Sherbibi, and the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)