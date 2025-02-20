Snowfall Strands 300 Vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a key all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, was shut due to slippery snow conditions, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded. Efforts are being made to clear the road and restore traffic, following heavy snowfall and rain in the region.
- Country:
- India
Snowfall has led to the suspension of traffic on the crucial 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of India, according to officials.
With over 300 vehicles, including passenger carriers, stranded due to slippery conditions in the Banihal sector, the disruption has left many marooned. Higher altitudes in Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall, while rains lashed the plains, ending a long dry spell.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic for the national highway reported that snow accumulation between Ramsoo and Banihal prompted the suspension. Despite the setback, highway maintenance agencies, including NHAI, are actively working to clear the road by deploying personnel and machinery at key points such as Nachilana, Sherbibi, and the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Security Revamp in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Activist Javed Beigh Criticizes Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as Propaganda
Amit Shah Ramps Up Anti-Terror Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, govt is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.