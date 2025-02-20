Left Menu

Tragic Reel-Taking Turns Deadly: Stunt Mishap Claims Teen's Life

A Class 10 student died and his friend was injured when a tractor driver performing stunts for a 'reel' hit their bike in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as the students were on their way to collect an admit card. The driver fled, and police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:25 IST
Tragic Reel-Taking Turns Deadly: Stunt Mishap Claims Teen's Life
  • Country:
  • India

A reckless reel-making venture by a tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar turned fatal when a boy lost his life and his friend got injured after their bike was hit. The deceased, Lalit, was on his way to obtain his examination admit card along with Munesh.

The police reported that the dangerous stunt-driven collision proved fatal for the Class 10 student. Lalit died at the scene, while his friend suffered serious injuries and is under hospital care in Bulandshahr. Law enforcement officials rushed to secure the site and perform necessary investigations.

The incident's video has gone viral, amplifying urgency surrounding the hunt for the tractor driver, who escaped the crime scene. Authorities have filed a complaint and seized the vehicle, with ongoing efforts to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025