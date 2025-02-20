Tragic Reel-Taking Turns Deadly: Stunt Mishap Claims Teen's Life

A reckless reel-making venture by a tractor driver in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar turned fatal when a boy lost his life and his friend got injured after their bike was hit. The deceased, Lalit, was on his way to obtain his examination admit card along with Munesh.

The police reported that the dangerous stunt-driven collision proved fatal for the Class 10 student. Lalit died at the scene, while his friend suffered serious injuries and is under hospital care in Bulandshahr. Law enforcement officials rushed to secure the site and perform necessary investigations.

The incident's video has gone viral, amplifying urgency surrounding the hunt for the tractor driver, who escaped the crime scene. Authorities have filed a complaint and seized the vehicle, with ongoing efforts to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)