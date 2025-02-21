Controversy Surrounds Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants from Guantanamo Bay

The U.S. government has deported 177 Venezuelan migrants from the Guantanamo Bay detention center to Honduras, where they will be transferred back to Venezuela. This move, conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was confirmed in a post on X, and has sparked international attention and controversy.

Earlier, the Honduran government announced the arrival of approximately 170 Venezuelan migrants from the U.S., set to be sent back to Venezuela immediately. Flights will operate from Soto Cano, a U.S.-Honduran military air base. Venezuela has requested the return of its citizens, who were 'unjustly' held, according to the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

Lawyers of the deported individuals, notified only in the afternoon, emphasize legal rights concerns as at least half of the deportees have criminal records. A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security confirmed 126 have charges or convictions, 80 linked to Tren de Aragua. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union recently filed a lawsuit over migrant rights at the Guantanamo base.

