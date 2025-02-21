Left Menu

Elon Musk's Bold Move: Streamlining Auto Safety Agency

The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, has reduced the workforce in a U.S. auto safety agency overseeing autonomous vehicles. The cuts are part of broader reductions at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is losing 10% of its staff through firings and buyouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 06:39 IST
In a strategic move led by tech mogul Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency has significantly reduced its workforce in the U.S. auto safety sector. According to the Washington Post, three out of seven employees in the unit overseeing autonomous vehicle safety have been let go.

The layoffs are part of a larger initiative at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is implementing a workforce reduction strategy affecting 10% of its personnel. Musk, also CEO of Tesla, spearheads this efficiency drive aimed at optimizing government operations.

Despite the workforce reductions, those affected have asserted that the cuts were not related to their examination of driverless technology. This development underscores the growing emphasis on lean operations within governmental bodies overseeing cutting-edge automotive technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

