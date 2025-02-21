Left Menu

Railways Enhance Crowd Management for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Indian Railways has set up holding areas at various stations to manage the anticipated surge of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh. These measures are aimed at preventing overcrowding and ensuring passenger safety, particularly after a recent stampede in New Delhi. The ministry urges cooperation for smooth travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:18 IST
In preparation for an expected influx of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways has instituted holding areas at numerous stations throughout the northern regions. The announcement follows a fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which was reportedly caused by train name confusion leading to panic.

To enhance safety and manage crowds effectively, the Indian Railways has created designated holding areas outside platforms in both Northern and East Central regions. This initiative is designed to streamline passenger flow, especially during peak times and religious festivals.

Railways officials emphasize the importance of these measures to ensure convenient and secure boarding processes for all passengers. Pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj are particularly urged to follow guidelines and support the safety initiatives for a smoother journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

