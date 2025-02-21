South Korea Appeals for Exemption from US Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions

South Korean officials have urgently called for an exemption from planned US tariffs, leveraging their existing low duties under a mutual free trade agreement. Deputy Trade Minister Park Jong-won led these discussions in Washington, highlighting substantial investments by South Korean firms within the US economy.

In response to increasing US protectionism, South Korea's government has expressed concerns about the economic fallout, especially regarding key sectors like semiconductors and automobiles that could face higher US tariffs. The Korea Development Institute has already revised its economic growth projections downward, citing these trade policy uncertainties.

Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok convened trade officials to strategize on mitigating the impact of US measures. Choi urged a comprehensive understanding of global responses, from the EU to China, while reinforcing diplomatic efforts to clearly communicate South Korea's stance to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)