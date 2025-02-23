Nvidia Profits: The AI Market's Ultimate Test
Nvidia's upcoming profit report is critical for the U.S. stock market as it confirms the strength of the AI investment trend, especially after last month's turmoil triggered by Chinese startup DeepSeek. Nvidia's performance will test investor sentiment and could influence market reactions and sector rotations.
Nvidia's forthcoming profit report is poised to influence the trajectory of the U.S. stock market, as investors anticipate validation of the AI-driven investment wave that has driven equity growth for two years. Last month's panic-selling, initiated by Chinese startup DeepSeek, has added an element of uncertainty.
Despite being the world's second most valuable company, Nvidia recently faced a challenge when DeepSeek introduced a cost-effective AI model, leading to a 17% market value drop, equivalent to $593 billion. However, Nvidia's shares have almost fully rebounded, suggesting a potential revival in investor confidence.
As Nvidia prepares to announce its fourth-quarter profits, investors await guidance on chip supply and demand to justify its high valuation. With options implying a significant stock swing, Nvidia's impact on the broader market remains critical to watch, especially amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.
