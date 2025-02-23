Nvidia Profits: The AI Market's Ultimate Test

Nvidia's forthcoming profit report is poised to influence the trajectory of the U.S. stock market, as investors anticipate validation of the AI-driven investment wave that has driven equity growth for two years. Last month's panic-selling, initiated by Chinese startup DeepSeek, has added an element of uncertainty.

Despite being the world's second most valuable company, Nvidia recently faced a challenge when DeepSeek introduced a cost-effective AI model, leading to a 17% market value drop, equivalent to $593 billion. However, Nvidia's shares have almost fully rebounded, suggesting a potential revival in investor confidence.

As Nvidia prepares to announce its fourth-quarter profits, investors await guidance on chip supply and demand to justify its high valuation. With options implying a significant stock swing, Nvidia's impact on the broader market remains critical to watch, especially amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)