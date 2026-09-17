King Charles Urges AI Safeguards Amid 'Existential Dangers'

King Charles warned leading artificial intelligence figures about the perilous risks if the technology falls into the wrong hands, emphasizing the need for preemptive safeguards. The British monarch addressed AI co-founders and industry leaders in Scotland, amid global apprehension regarding unchecked AI advancements.

Among the esteemed guests at the meeting were Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, OpenAI's Sarah Friar, Anthropic's Tino Cuéllar, and British Minister for AI, Kanishka Narayan. Speeches highlighted that AI, while capable of substantial advancements in medicine and life sciences, presents potential threats if not properly regulated.

Concern over AI's capability to operate beyond its designed parameters and potentially cause harm sparked discussions, with calls for rigorous self-regulation. Nvidia's Huang emphasized responsible development, urging companies to ensure their products' readiness before release. The dialogue, facilitated by Charles, reflects his ongoing commitment to global issues.