Left Menu

Railway Ministry Trials New Crowd Control Measures at New Delhi Station

The Railways organized a trial at New Delhi Railway Station to manage massive crowds by restricting unreserved passengers to a single platform for Maha Kumbh special trains. This move was aimed at preventing incidents like the previous stampede that resulted in 18 fatalities. The trial was monitored closely by senior officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:55 IST
Railway Ministry Trials New Crowd Control Measures at New Delhi Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railways conducted an essential trial at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, aiming to optimize crowd control strategies by directing unreserved passengers to one designated platform for Maha Kumbh special trains.

This initiative was in response to a stampede the previous week, which tragically claimed 18 lives and injured many others. Ensuring safety and smooth travel for passengers was the Railways' primary focus.

Under the guidance of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, the trial witnessed successful management of passenger flow. It also included the construction of a temporary holding area to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025