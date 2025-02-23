Railway Ministry Trials New Crowd Control Measures at New Delhi Station

The Railways conducted an essential trial at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, aiming to optimize crowd control strategies by directing unreserved passengers to one designated platform for Maha Kumbh special trains.

This initiative was in response to a stampede the previous week, which tragically claimed 18 lives and injured many others. Ensuring safety and smooth travel for passengers was the Railways' primary focus.

Under the guidance of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, the trial witnessed successful management of passenger flow. It also included the construction of a temporary holding area to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)