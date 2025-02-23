Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of American Airlines Flight

In an unexpected turn of events, an American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome amid an alleged bomb threat. Flight tracking data reveals that AA292, which left JFK International Airport on February 22, was rerouted to Italy's Fiumicino Airport.

According to information from Italy's ANSA news agency, the diversion was prompted by a suspected bomb threat. The aircraft was expected to touch down in Rome shortly, as confirmed by flight tracking platform flightradar24.com.

Inquiries into the specifics of the diversion have been made to both American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration. However, as of now, neither party has provided further detail regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)