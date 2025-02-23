Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of American Airlines Flight
An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to an alleged bomb threat. The flight, AA292, departed from JFK airport and was scheduled to land in Delhi, but it was redirected to Rome's Fiumicino Airport, with investigations ongoing.
In an unexpected turn of events, an American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome amid an alleged bomb threat. Flight tracking data reveals that AA292, which left JFK International Airport on February 22, was rerouted to Italy's Fiumicino Airport.
According to information from Italy's ANSA news agency, the diversion was prompted by a suspected bomb threat. The aircraft was expected to touch down in Rome shortly, as confirmed by flight tracking platform flightradar24.com.
Inquiries into the specifics of the diversion have been made to both American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration. However, as of now, neither party has provided further detail regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A man aged 37, diagnosed with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome, dies in Pune; toll up to 7: Health officials.
Rising Concern: Pune Faces Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases
Maharashtra Battles Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge with Heightened Surveillance
Maharashtra's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge: Authorities Intensify Surveillance
Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Navigating Economic Uncertainty