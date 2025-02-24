Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts American Airlines Flight to Rome

An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome after a suspected bomb threat. The Boeing 787-9 landed safely, and the threat was deemed non-credible after inspection. Authorities cleared the aircraft for departure, but the flight will stay overnight in Rome for crew rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Rome due to a suspected bomb threat, officials reported Sunday evening. The Boeing 787-9, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the diversion, citing a 'security issue' reported by the flight crew. Further investigation by Italian authorities determined the threat to be non-credible.

American Airlines expressed regret over the disruption, with safety as their paramount concern. The aircraft will remain in Rome overnight to meet crew rest requirements before continuing its journey to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

