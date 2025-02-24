Left Menu

American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome Over Security Concerns

American Airlines flight AA292 from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome following a suspected bomb threat. Passengers were accommodated either in hotels or airport lounges depending on their visa status. A replacement flight is scheduled for Tuesday. Security checks confirmed the threat was non-credible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

American Airlines' flight AA292, en route from New York to Delhi, was forced to reroute to Rome due to a suspected bomb threat. Italian Air Force jets escorted the plane to Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, where it landed safely on Sunday evening.

A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee at Delhi airport mandated that the aircraft be inspected at the nearest available airport, leading to its diversion to Rome. American Airlines confirmed the threat was non-credible but adhered to protocol necessitating inspections before proceeding to Delhi.

Passengers from the disrupted flight with necessary visas were accommodated in local hotels, while others were housed in airport lounges. A new flight, AA9603, is planned to leave for Delhi on Tuesday, as the original service on Monday was canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

